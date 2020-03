Taylor Swift Learns How To Flirt With Women & Smoke Cigars In “The Man” BTS Video

Taylor Swift pulled off a twist to rival M. Night Shyamalan in her music video for "The Man" when the post-credits revealed that she, under a ton of makeup and prosthetics , played the titular man of in the music video. Bill Corso, the artist who turned Swift into a zombie for her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video and Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson for Bombshell, returned to transform the singer, but looks were only half the battle. In a new behind the scenes video, Swift revealed that she also worked with two movement coaches, Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge, who taught her everything from how men check out women to how they adjust their underwear.