You Can Buy Sneakers & Flower Hair Clips From Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Video

This story was originally published on June 3, 2021.
If you’re anything like us, for the last two weeks, you’ve been listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour on repeat. Now, you can dress like the artist, too. On Thursday, the 18-year-old singer announced a collaboration with Gen Z’s beloved resale platform Depop that will make it possible for fans to purchase items featured in her music videos, including “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License,” and, of course, “Good 4 U.” Think: colorful hair clips, a pink feather boa, gothcore creepers, and a pair of tiny sunglasses.
100% of the proceeds from the first of two Depop sales — which also includes the silk headscarf Rodrigo wore in “Deja Vu” and the retro Nike sneakers she wore with a cheerleading uniform in “Good 4 U” — will be donated to a charity of Rodrigo's choice. As if you needed more to convince you to shop, Rodrigo added some pieces from her own wardrobe, which, as you may have noticed from her recent street style sightings and press appearances, are as stellar as the ones curated for her videos.
Suffice to say, once your closet is fully stocked with Rodrigo-approved clothing and accessories, it won’t be long before people start singing “Jealousy, Jealousy” to you.
Check out our favorites from the sale, ahead, and shop it in its entirety on Rodrigo’s Depop shop, titled SOURshop, on Thursday evening.
