Taylor Swift Releases Haunting New Version Of “Cardigan” With BTS Footage

Even though it’s been a week since Taylor Swift suddenly released her eighth album, folklore, the singer is still letting fans keep their brittle hearts warm — this time, with a new version of her single “cardigan" called “cabin in the candlelight.”
The alternate version of the song is more stripped-down than the original, shining a spotlight on Swift’s soft vocals and lyrics. The song was co-written by The National’s Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Swift on much of the album.
Swift explained that folklore is a mix of fantasy and reality, and many fans feel that “cardigan” is from the perspective of Betty, a fictionalized (maybe? Swifties have theories) teenager at the heart of a messy love triangle.
The video that accompanies “cardigan ‘cabin in the candlelight’ version” includes behind-the-scenes footage from the various folklore cover shoots. She explores the woods, sits in an overgrown field, lays on a sunny rock, and generally serves the ultimate cottagecore energy in her self-styled braided buns.
In addition to the eight deluxe CD editions and eight deluxe vinyl editions of folklore, Swift is releasing this alternate track, “cardigan ‘cabin in the candlelight’ version,” as a 12-inch single pressed on white vinyl for only 24 hours.