The Internet Has Theories About Taylor Swift’s Mysterious Co-Writer “William Bowery”

The idea that it may be Swift's younger brother isn't too farfetched, as many fans already believe that he may have been the one singing a mysterious cover of Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" that appeared in the opening credits of Killing Eve . The song is credited to band called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, which doesn't exist, and one of the producers credited on the song is Nils Sjöberg, Swift's pseudonym when co-writing ex Calvin Harris's "This Is What You Came For." And on top of that, the Daily Mail reported that Swift had once allegedly asked Killing Eve's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to feature her brother on the show's soundtrack.