Did Taylor Swift Create A Fake Band To Screw Over Scooter Braun?

Taylor Swift is getting sneaky in lockdown. At least, fans definitely think she has something to do with the mysterious cover of "Look What You Made Me Do" that appeared in the opening credits of the most recent episode of Killing Eve. The song is credited to band Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, who Swift also shouted out in a tweet celebrating the cover's inclusion. The only problem? Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club doesn't exist.
If you take a look at the band's profile on any given app, the only song credited to the artist is the Taylor Swift cover. Look even closer, and you'll see the producer credits include the name Nils Sjoberg, which was Swift's pseudonym when co-writing ex Calvin Harris's "This Is What You Came For." The name appeared again in the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" on a gravestone, but it looks like he's risen from the dead for the sole purpose of screwing over Scooter Braun.
Last year, Braun acquired Big Machine Records along with all of Swift's music up until her latest album, Lover. Now that Swift has departed Big Machine, she no longer owns her previous music, and has been vocally against Braun's involvement in her work. However, Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club provide a convenient loophole. With their cover of the song, Swift's music can appear in Killing Eve without Scooter Braun making any money off of it.
Of course, this is all just a fan theory. Swift hasn't come out and said she's behind this workaround, but the evidence keeps piling up. Fans noted a Daily Mail article in which Swift reportedly asked Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to feature her brother, Austin Swift, on the show's soundtrack back in January. It's possible he's the unknown male voice in this made-up cover.
Swift did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. Check out the mysterious cover below.
