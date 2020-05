Did Taylor Swift Create A Fake Band To Screw Over Scooter Braun?

If you take a look at the band's profile on any given app, the only song credited to the artist is the Taylor Swift cover. Look even closer, and you'll see the producer credits include the name Nils Sjoberg, which was Swift's pseudonym when co-writing ex Calvin Harris's "This Is What You Came For." The name appeared again in the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" on a gravestone, but it looks like he's risen from the dead for the sole purpose of screwing over Scooter Braun.