Here’s at least one piece of good news for Taylor Swift. TMZ reports that the singer is now listed as a co-writer along with Calvin Harris for the Rihanna hit “This Is What You Came For.”
Swift, whose credit in the BMI licensing's registry was previously listed as her pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg, originally wanted to downplay her relationship with (now ex) Harris and keep the focus on the song. It appears that post-breakup, however, she’s changing her tune.
When reports surfaced last week that Nils Sjoberg didn’t really exist, Calvin Harris took to Twitter to come clean about what happened behind the scenes — but not without throwing some shade on his former paramour.
And she sings on a little bit of it too 🙃— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual https://t.co/vW3yGOIJit
I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though 🤔— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
He also attempted to reignite her feud with Katy Perry, claiming that this sudden reveal is all because she needs to find "someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC.” Swift’s own Twitter has remained eerily silent on the matter.
This change could come down to the simple fact that there’s no need for a pseudonym if the cat’s out of the bag, but the “Blank Space” singer has never been one to take things lying down. TMZ hints that this could be the beginning of a legal battle between the former lovers. Of course, she’ll have to finish dealing with Kim and Kanye first.
