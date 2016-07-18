Taylor: And then the flowers that you sent me, I like Instagrammed a picture of them and it's like the most Instagram likes I've ever gotten. It was like 2.7—"



Kanye: "Relationships are more important than punch lines, ya know?"



Taylor: "Yeah, I don't think anyone would listen to that and be like that's a real diss, like she must be crying. You've gotta tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you experienced it. You honestly didn't know who I was before that. It doesn't matter that I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened, you didn't know who I was before that. Which is fine."



Taylor: "I might be in debt, but I can make these things happen. I have the ideas to do it and I create these things and concepts. And I'm always going to respect you. And I'm really glad that you have the respect to call me and tell me that as a friend about the song. It's just like a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship so thank you."

