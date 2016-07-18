Kim Kardashian set the internet aflame on Sunday night, not with a naked selfie but with a series of explosive Snapchats. She released snippets of her husband Kanye West's phone call with Taylor Swift — the phone call that, according to Swift, never happened. Kardashian wasn't lying when she said she had proof that the conversation occurred and decided to share that exculpatory evidence with the world in a bold move.
Of course, Taylor Swift is not happy with this development in the Kanye-Taylor saga. In her Twitter response, she accused Kardashian of "character assassination" and says she has been "falsely painted as a liar."
Well, now that the Snaps are out there, it's up to you to judge. Here is the full transcript of the conversation — pieced together from Kim's multiple snaps — courtesy of E! Online.
Kanye: "Oh, okay dope. You still got the Nashville number?"
Taylor: "I still have the Nashville area code, but I had to change it."
Kanye: "To all my south side n-----s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." [Reading the "Famous" lyrics]
Taylor: "I'm like this close to overexposure."
Kanye: "Oh, well this I think this a really cool thing to have."
Taylor: "I know, I mean it's like a compliment, kind of."
Kanye: "All I give a fuck about is just you as a person and as a friend, I want things that make you feel good. I don't want to do rap that makes people feel bad."
Taylor: "That's sweet."
Taylor: "Umm, yeah I mean go with whatever line you think is better. It's obviously very tongue in cheek either way... And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."
Kanye: "Oh yeah, I just felt I had a responsibility to you as a friend and, you know, and I mean thanks for being so cool about it."
Taylor: "Aw thanks. Um yeah I really appreciate it, like the heads up is so nice... Even asking or seeing if I would be okay with it and I just really appreciate it. Like I would never would've expected you to like tell me about a line in one of your songs."
Kanye: "It's pretty crazy."
Taylor: And then the flowers that you sent me, I like Instagrammed a picture of them and it's like the most Instagram likes I've ever gotten. It was like 2.7—"
Kanye: "Relationships are more important than punch lines, ya know?"
Taylor: "Yeah, I don't think anyone would listen to that and be like that's a real diss, like she must be crying. You've gotta tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you experienced it. You honestly didn't know who I was before that. It doesn't matter that I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened, you didn't know who I was before that. Which is fine."
Taylor: "I might be in debt, but I can make these things happen. I have the ideas to do it and I create these things and concepts. And I'm always going to respect you. And I'm really glad that you have the respect to call me and tell me that as a friend about the song. It's just like a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship so thank you."
Kanye: "Oh, thank you, too."
Taylor: "And you know, if people ask me about it I think it would be great for me to be like, ‘Look, he called me and told me the line before it came out. Like, 'Joke's on you guys, We're fine.'
You guys want to call this a feud; you want to call this throwing shade but right after the song comes out I'm going to be on the Grammys red carpet and they're going to ask me about it and I'll be like, ‘He called me.' It's awesome that you're so outspoken about this and be like, ‘Yeah, she does. It made her famous.' It's more provocative to say ‘might still have sex…' It's doesn't matter to me. There's not like one [lyric] that hurts my feelings and one that doesn't."
