While Selena Gomez 's BFF Taylor Swift was battling with Kim Kardashian over that phone cal l and those Kanye West lyrics into the wee hours of Monday morning, the "Hands to Myself" singer decided to jump into the fray on Twitter. That might not have been the wisest idea.Gomez didn't specifically mention Swift or Kardashian or West, but made her commentary a generic sigh about the state of the entertainment industry."There are more important things to talk about," she wrote . "Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? ... Truth is last thing we need right now is hate, in any form. ... This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh."