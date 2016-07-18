Story from Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Steps Into The Taylor-Kim Fray, With Questionable Results

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
While Selena Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift was battling with Kim Kardashian over that phone call and those Kanye West lyrics into the wee hours of Monday morning, the "Hands to Myself" singer decided to jump into the fray on Twitter. That might not have been the wisest idea.

Gomez didn't specifically mention Swift or Kardashian or West, but made her commentary a generic sigh about the state of the entertainment industry.

"There are more important things to talk about," she wrote. "Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? ... Truth is last thing we need right now is hate, in any form. ... This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh."
Immediately, her feed blew up with people asking why Gomez herself has not been very vocal about Black Lives Matters, Latino issues, or about gun control, particularly after her friend Christina Grimmie was murdered in Orlando last month.

According to Buzzfeed, she replied to one of these comments, "oh lol so that means if I hashtag something that saves lives? No — I could give two fucks about 'sides'. You don't know what I do," before deleting that tweet. Was she talking about "sides" in BLM or in Swift vs. West? Either way, it would be great to see her follow up on this thought.
