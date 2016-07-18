Taylor Swift wasted no time in responding to Kim Kardashian posting her phone call with Kanye West about his song "Famous." Spoiler: Swift is not having it.
The pop star lashed out at Kimye on Twitter. "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the internet," she tweeted alongside a longer note addressing the situation.
"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song?" Swift fires back. "It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world.
"Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."
