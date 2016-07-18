Kim Kardashian Snapchatted THAT Call Between Kanye West & Taylor Swift

The video shows Kanye in the studio (with some background shots of very chilled-out producer Rick Ruben just hanging while this goes down), talking on the phone to a voice that is very obviously Taylor Swift. (If you don't Snapchat, watch the whole thing on this Instagram account.)
The convo starts with Kanye asking Swift if she has her Nashville number before cutting to him reading that line to her. She responds by saying, "I'm this close to overexposure."
Ye responds, "I think this is a really cool thing to have."
She effusively thanks him for giving her the heads-up on this, saying she never would have expected it, and gushes over the flowers he sent her.
Kim Kardashian just exposed Taylor Swift on Snapchat 😳😭. pic.twitter.com/QeBmGMHycs— Christian Bolling (@cib110) July 18, 2016
"I don't think anybody who is listening to that [would] be like, 'Oh, that it's a real dis, she must be crying,'" Taylor says before explaining that it's cool that Kanye didn't know who she was that infamous night at the 2009 VMAs — even though her album had sold 7 million copies. Not passive aggressive at all.
Taylor Swift on the line with Kanye discussing FAMOUS
Then, things get really damning. Taylor straight-up says exactly what Kim told GQ she said. And that she fully denied.
"If people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me to be like, 'They called me and told me the line before it came out. Joke's on you guys, we're fine,'" she says. "You guys want to call this a feud, you want to call this throwing shade but right before this song comes out I'm going to be on the Grammy red carpet and I'm going to be like, 'He called me!'"
PART 2: Taylor agreeing to tell the media she was in on the #FAMOUS lyrics from the beginning. 🎥: KKW. pic.twitter.com/PbXUnGreas— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 18, 2016
Kim's tweets today make SO much more sense.
Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?!They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!
I see you guys loving Kanye's exclusive footage in tonights episode! He shoots everything while creating albums. So dope— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2016
do u guys follow me on snap chat? u really should ;-)— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2016