Kim Kardashian Snapchatted THAT Call Between Kanye West & Taylor Swift

Deuces up. Kim Kardashian has had enough. Following tonight's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , which broke some behind-the-scenes footage of Kanye West's "Famous" video, Kardashian unleashed some behind-the-scenes intel of her own. That conversation she said Taylor Swift and Ye had in GQ magazine, where he told Tay-Tay all about the song before it came out? Kim wasn't lying.The video shows Kanye in the studio (with some background shots of very chilled-out producer Rick Ruben just hanging while this goes down), talking on the phone to a voice that is very obviously Taylor Swift. (If you don't Snapchat, watch the whole thing on this Instagram account .)The convo starts with Kanye asking Swift if she has her Nashville number before cutting to him reading that line to her. She responds by saying, "I'm this close to overexposure."Ye responds, "I think this is a really cool thing to have."