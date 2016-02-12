Story from Music

Update: Karlie Kloss Deletes Yeezy Instagram In Team Taylor Solidarity

Erin Donnelly
Update: The plot thickens! Karlie Kloss has deleted last night's Instagram showing her wearing black Yeezy Boosts. The move seems like a show of solidarity for her pal Taylor Swift, whom West belittled in his track "Famous."

Meanwhile, Ruby Rose is also sticking up for the pop star. Rose posted a series of tweets dismissing West's most recent controversial moves. She added that she spoke to Swift last night.

This post was originally published at 9:00 a.m.

Austin Swift is not the only member of Team Taylor who's not happy with Kanye West.

Members of Taylor Swift's star-studded squad are blasting Yeezy for dissing their pal in his new track "Famous." The song sees the rapper talking about having sex with Swift and taking credit for making her famous.

According to Us Weekly, OG squaddie Selena Gomez favorited Austin Swift's video of tossing his Yeezy sneakers in the trash.

Jaime King, whose youngest son is Swift's godson, took to Twitter to slam the song.

Gigi Hadid, who attended West's fashion show last night, also took to Twitter to make her loyalties clear.


Karlie Kloss also attended the show. Instead of addressing the Swift lyrics, she posted a photo of her wearing a pair of Yeezy Boosts. To be fair, she does have a contract with Adidas.

On to the next one #NYFW

A photo posted by @karliekloss on


Basically, we're just waiting for Cara and Calvin to weigh in. Shit's about to get real.
