Update: Karlie Kloss Deletes Yeezy Instagram In Team Taylor Solidarity

Update: The plot thickens! Karlie Kloss has deleted last night's Instagram showing her wearing black Yeezy Boosts. The move seems like a show of solidarity for her pal Taylor Swift, whom West belittled in his track "Famous."
Meanwhile, Ruby Rose is also sticking up for the pop star. Rose posted a series of tweets dismissing West's most recent controversial moves. She added that she spoke to Swift last night.
Too many lines crossed. If I put myself in the shoes of the women he has hurt recently. Victims of Bill Cosby, The Slut shaming, Amber...— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 12, 2016
And now my dear friend Taylor.. Right before another huge moment for her.. Can I still support him and call myself a feminist? A friend? No.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 12, 2016
This post was originally published at 9:00 a.m.
Austin Swift is not the only member of Team Taylor who's not happy with Kanye West.
Members of Taylor Swift's star-studded squad are blasting Yeezy for dissing their pal in his new track "Famous." The song sees the rapper talking about having sex with Swift and taking credit for making her famous.
According to Us Weekly, OG squaddie Selena Gomez favorited Austin Swift's video of tossing his Yeezy sneakers in the trash.
Jaime King, whose youngest son is Swift's godson, took to Twitter to slam the song.
I'm so sad right now & disappointed right now. I stand by my sister. Always.— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) February 12, 2016
Gigi Hadid, who attended West's fashion show last night, also took to Twitter to make her loyalties clear.
My attendance somewhere does not mean I agree with everything being said in the music playing there. My friends know of my loyalty.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 12, 2016
Karlie Kloss also attended the show. Instead of addressing the Swift lyrics, she posted a photo of her wearing a pair of Yeezy Boosts. To be fair, she does have a contract with Adidas.
Basically, we're just waiting for Cara and Calvin to weigh in. Shit's about to get real.
