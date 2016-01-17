Taylor Swift isn't just a great BFF — she's also an amazing godmother!
On Saturday, the 1989 singer shared a sweet photo to her Instagram featuring her close friend Jaime King and her son, Leo Thames. Leo happens to be Swift's godson.
"LT is 6 months old today!! @jaime_king," Swift wrote in the caption.
In a second photo, Swift and LT are cuddling together without his mom. The caption reads, "Pretty wild that 6 months ago, LT wasn't even born yet and now he chews on my fingers."
LT is King's second child. Back in April of 2015, King told E! News that she always wanted her pal Swift to be a godparent to her children.
"I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because of the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," King told E! while still pregnant. "She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart and she's incredibly brave and authentic. It's a very rare thing to come across."
Swift posted a photo to Instagram in July when she first laid eyes on her little godson.
"Meeting my boy," she wrote. In the photo, Swift is holding hands with the sleeping newborn as proud mom King watches with a smile.
LT isn't the only birthday boy celebrating over the long holiday weekend: Taylor Swift's DJ boyfriend, Calvin Harris, turned 32 on Sunday.
