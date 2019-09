LT is King's second child. Back in April of 2015, King told E! News that she always wanted her pal Swift to be a godparent to her children."I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because of the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," King told E! while still pregnant. "She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart and she's incredibly brave and authentic. It's a very rare thing to come across."Swift posted a photo to Instagram in July when she first laid eyes on her little godson.