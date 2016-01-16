Calvin Harris will turn 31 in a few days and, as the Bible says, he appears to be putting aside childish things as he moves into manhood.
In Harris’s case, childish things appear to be a four bedroom, seven bathroom, 4,127 square foot, $9,995,000 mansion in West Hollywood.
Harris, the Scottish DJ whose real name is Adam Wiles and true identity is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, will let go of a “Zen-inspired contemporary masterpiece on one of the most highly coveted streets above the Sunset Strip,” according to Trulia.
The 1953-built home has a double-gated private circular driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a state-of-the-art theater, a sauna and steam room-equipped spa, and fire pits with built-in seating. If that’s not enough, there’s also a guesthouse with its own entrance, an infinity pool, and some pretty nice landscaping.
That description is nice but it doesn’t do the house justice. Look at those amazing window walls and perfect views. No wonder Swift fell in love with him.
Harris has only had the property for two years, but his move isn’t exactly a shock. Trulia says that he bought a 10 bedroom, 11.5 bathroom property in Beverly Hills for a cool $15 million. Swift is probably loathe to leave TayBeCa, but if she would, this wouldn't be the worst place to end up. Of course, then she’d have to give up her own $25 million Beverly Hills home. But sometimes love means sacrifice.
The listing comes shortly after a teenager crashed their dinner date at Giorgio Baldi and implied that he’d like to be adopted. Changing addresses might change their decision on whether or not to live together, but it will definitely not mean a White Swiftmas.
Click through to check out Harris' (former) bachelor pad.
