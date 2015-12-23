Taylor Swift really loves the holidays. Remember Swiftmas 2014?
Well, if you do, then the wondrous photo she uploaded on Instagram today really comes as no surprise. Especially after her performance with Idina Menzel a couple months ago.
Swift posted a picture of herself and beau Calvin Harris, along with her younger brother, Austin, in the great outdoors. The trio appears draped around a larger-than-life snowman. No one can accuse them of putting in a half-ass effort.
We wonder if they also went ice-skating, or held hands while drinking hot cocoa? Here's hoping. Either way, this bunch definitely made Olaf proud.
Insert Frozen's "Do you want to build a snowman?" joke here. Because Taylor obviously did — and a pretty damn good one at that. Merry Swiftmas to all!
