The 1989 tour may be over, but the birthday tour celebrating Taylor Swift's 26th year was in full swing over the weekend.
The singer was spotted out with beau Calvin Harris on December 13. The theme of the festivities? A very merry holiday. Santa and Mrs. Claus even appear to have made a cameo! (We're wondering if Kris Kringle put Taylor on the naughty or nice list, though. After the "Bad Blood" video, you never know.)
Taylor and Calvin at a party today! #HappyBirthdayTaylor pic.twitter.com/H8V4yF82uR— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) December 14, 2015
In addition to living it up with Harris, Swift received warm birthday wishes from a whole bunch of her famous buds. Gigi Hadid, Ellen DeGeneres, Gina Rodriguez, Christian Siriano, and Ruby Rose all reached out.
What a year, T! Love you, so proud and grateful to call you my friend. Happy Birthday 💙 @taylorswift13 https://t.co/Mp7KXmXF1q— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) December 13, 2015
Happy birthday you talented woman you @taylorswift13 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 to many many more years and tons of more hits! 🎉— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 13, 2015
Happy birthday @TaylorSwift13. I hope you have a wonderful day. Seriously. https://t.co/E76LVoJivt— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2015
In honor of @taylorswift13 birthday, FB to her wearing our #Spring2016 metallic gown in the #WildestDreams video.💞🎈🎊 pic.twitter.com/vjmVzRSxhG— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) December 13, 2015
And of course, the singer's fans have been sharing their own birthday wishes. But it's just like Taylor Swift to give them a gift on her own special day: front row seats to her newly-ended 1989 tour. Find out here how she's pulling that one off this coming weekend.
