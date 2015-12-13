Just when you thought Taylor Swift's 26th birthday celebration couldn't get any better, it does. Swift just posted a video to her Twitter account and Facebook page announcing a special birthday gift for all her fans: the 1989 World Tour Live movie.
Fans can relive the behind-the-scenes moments and standout celebrity guest performances from the comfort of your own home, by watching it here.
“Getting ready for this, I wondered about a lot of things,” Swift says in the trailer for the special. “I wonder what it would be like to perform for 70,000 people. I wonder what it would look like if they were all lit up and just dancing around like no one was watching them."
She goes on to say, "I wonder what would happen if I invited the most amazing artists in the world to come out with me and perform on my stage. Would they do it? I wonder what it would be like to get so lost in it every night and never want it to end.”
Fans can relive the behind-the-scenes moments and standout celebrity guest performances from the comfort of your own home, by watching it here.
“Getting ready for this, I wondered about a lot of things,” Swift says in the trailer for the special. “I wonder what it would be like to perform for 70,000 people. I wonder what it would look like if they were all lit up and just dancing around like no one was watching them."
She goes on to say, "I wonder what would happen if I invited the most amazing artists in the world to come out with me and perform on my stage. Would they do it? I wonder what it would be like to get so lost in it every night and never want it to end.”
Advertisement
Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I have a little surprise for you.#1989WorldTourLIVE Apple Musichttp://smarturl.it/1989TourLIVEPosted by Taylor Swift on Sunday, December 13, 2015
Apple Music said in a press release that the film includes concert footage from her Sydney show, filmed at ANZ Stadium in November, with 76,000 fans in attendance. It will include appearances from the many celebrities and musicians who surprised fans on the tour, from Justin Timberlake to Mick Jagger and Fetty Wap.
Swift's collaboration with Apple Music may come as a bit of a surprise, considering her previous beef with Apple. But, as Re/Code reports, Swift is getting paid major money by Apple for exclusive rights to this concert and the tech giant gets the chance to gain subscribers and use Swift's likeness in ads for Apple Music.
But wait! Are you currently saying to yourself, "Wow, Taylor Swift is so sweet, giving (read: letting us buy) this movie to us as a birthday gift. How can I show my love for her?"
With a book, of course. According to Entertainment Weekly, Simon & Schuster will publish the first major book about Taylor Swift to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her first record. And here's the best part: Fans will decide on the content.
"The book, coming on October 24, 2016, will be oversized and illustrated to give it a scrapbook-like feel, stuffed with fan art, concert photos, and the best writing published about Swift during the past decade," writes EW.
Simon & Schuster wants fans to join the conversation using the hashtag #SwiftFanBook. And there will be tons of contests — many with cash prizes — to determine the book's title, cover, and to pick an "honorary author."
Are you freaking out over all this stuff yet, Swifties? Based on Taylor Swift's birthday Instagram post, we can only assume that her response would be "Same!"
Advertisement