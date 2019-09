Just when you thought Taylor Swift's 26th birthday celebration couldn't get any better, it does. Swift just posted a video to her Twitter account and Facebook page announcing a special birthday gift for all her fans: the 1989 World Tour Live movie.Fans can relive the behind-the-scenes moments and standout celebrity guest performances from the comfort of your own home, by watching it here “Getting ready for this, I wondered about a lot of things,” Swift says in the trailer for the special. “I wonder what it would be like to perform for 70,000 people. I wonder what it would look like if they were all lit up and just dancing around like no one was watching them."She goes on to say, "I wonder what would happen if I invited the most amazing artists in the world to come out with me and perform on my stage. Would they do it? I wonder what it would be like to get so lost in it every night and never want it to end.”