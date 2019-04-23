Skip navigation!
Women's Shorts
Fashion
24 Non-Basic Denim Shorts
by
Eliza Huber
More from Women's Shorts
Fashion
8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts
Eliza Huber
Apr 23, 2019
Fashion
If You Hate Shorts, Try These
Eliza Huber
Apr 4, 2019
Fashion
Yep, Bike Shorts Are Happening
Us
Feb 19, 2019
Shopping
Everything You Need To Master The Most Confusing Dress Code
The business-casual dress code is one of the most difficult to define, and that might have something to do with the fact that it's a complete oxymoron —
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How To Wear The Awkward-Length Shorts You Think You Can't Pu...
Shorts, by nature, are pretty awkward. As an adult, I find that it's consistently tricky to strike that balance between laid-back cool and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
16 Athletic Shorts To Buy If You're Over Biker Shorts
Like clockwork, every few seasons athletic trends pop back up, throwing a wrench in the wardrobes of thousands and leaving a devastating wake of feminine
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
In Defense Of Michelle Obama’s Shorts
It’s been one year, five months, and 26 days since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House for the last time. While
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
15 High-Waisted Shorts That Aren't Denim
Finding the ideal pair of shorts should be considered an art form. One that's filled with patience and perseverance. One that when you stumble upon the
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
In Defense Of Never Wearing Shorts. Ever.
I am not a fan of shorts. Nor, let’s be honest here, are they really a fan of me. This isn’t to say that I don’t appreciate shorts on other people.
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Bare A Little Leg With These Miniskirts For Spring
Legs, it's been quite a while since we've seen you. Our uniform for the last few months may have consisted of jeans, leggings, or joggers and a chunky
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Movies
The 20 Best Bunnies In Film
Even the non-religious among us are bound to find ourselves popping jelly beans and nibbling on chocolate bunnies this weekend. We may feast upon cream
by
Erin Donnelly
SAG Awards
Refinery29 Went To The SAG Awards Red Carpet & Asked Tough Questions
Since October, we’ve been in the midst of a cultural reckoning regarding the challenges women face in the workplace, in sexual encounters, and beyond.
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
#StopSkirtingTheIssue: "A Man On The Bus Took Photos Up My Skirt"
After two men took upskirt photos of Gina Martin, she began a campaign to make it a sexual offense. Now, she’s teamed up with Eliza Hatch, creator of
by
GINA MARTIN
Fashion
30 Jumpsuits To Make Cold Mornings That Much Easier
Cold mornings are here, which means the quicker we can go from a post-shower state of undress to suitably wrapped up and ready for work, the better. While
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
The Best Fall & Winter Basics To Buy At Uniqlo Right Now
To be totally honest, we don't like to think about what life was like before Uniqlo. That's how much of a life-changer their Heattech and Ultra Light Down
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Get Your
Clueless
On With These Plaid Pieces
Name a more iconic plaid duo than Cher and Dionne walking down the school hallways in their coordinating-but-not-matching checked looks — go ahead,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Naomi Campbell Wore Bike Shorts To Pay Homage To Princess Diana
On Thursday, fashion's favorite collaborator Virgil Abloh presented Off-White's spring 2018 collection in Paris with fanfare worthy of a princess — the
by
Channing Hargrove
Party Dresses
This School Must "Approve" Students' Dresses Before Dances
"Dress-wearing" students at Pewaukee High School in Wisconsin are not permitted to buy tickets to school dances until school officials approve their
by
Caitlin Flynn
Shopping
The Most Flattering Shorts For YOUR Butt
Derrières have long fascinated great tastemakers, from Sir Mix-A-Lot to Jennifer Lopez to many in R29's HQ. We spend a fair share of our downtime
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
How To Dress When You've Got Big Breasts
There’s a special set of style “rules” that all busty girls already know. You might not necessarily chat about them all the time, but you're aware
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Eye Roll: School Principal Says Leggings Are Only For Sizes 0 or 2
At this point, we're the last people who want to remind you that corrupt school dress codes are still a thing, and that the people who enforce them are
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Game Of Thrones
Fans On Team Samwell Tarly, You Need Thi...
"I read the book and followed the instructions." That's how Samwell Tarly described his, uh, method for curing Ser Jorah of greyscale on "The Queen's
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
20 Of The Best & Worst Summer Flings On Film
What is it about summer that gets us so hot and bothered? Is it the reduction in clothing? The vitamin D energy boost? The prospect of going on vacation
by
Erin Donnelly
Fashion
Yes, You Can Wear Pants In The Summer
The temperatures are rising faster than Rob Kardashian's follower count, so it's understandable that pants might feel out of the question right now. Come
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Please Let Ariel Winter Wear Shorts In Peace
Summer's rising temperatures may serve as an excellent excuse to eat ice cream for lunch, but the oppressive heat makes getting dressed basically
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Paul Ryan Announces Congress’ Dress Code Will Reflect “Acceptable...
Update #2, July 13: In response to Martha McSally’s statement that she was “yielding back” against the House of Representatives dress code that bans
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Ditch Your Purses — The Cargo Comeback Is Imminent
The totes, the crossbodies, the clutches, the straw bags. Our closets are basically bursting at the hinges with an amalgamation of different purse styles
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell Shares Wedding Photos & We Can't Believe Her "Dress"
It's been almost three years since Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married, and, in a total Bey-and-Jay move, the couple is just now sharing the wedding
by
Erin Donnelly
Fashion
Is This Six Flags Dress Code Policy Sexist?
Update: A Six Flags rep reached out to Refinery29 regarding Bima Ramesh's claims of the amusement park's sexist dress code. "We strive to maintain a
by
Lilli Petersen
Fashion
Why Are There No Shorts For Adult Women?
At the age of 34, most people would say I’m a full-fledged adult (well most people, besides my parents). I’ve voted in the last four presidential
by
Priya Rao
