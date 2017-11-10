30 Jumpsuits To Make Cold Mornings That Much Easier

And really, what's more practical than a jumpsuit? They're perhaps the most utilitarian piece of clothing out there. But that's not to say that aesthetics fall to the wayside. The fall '17 runway collections proved there's a jumpsuit for everyone, be it casual Monday attire or your party dress' replacement: Joseph gave us black boiler suits with extreme white collars, while Chanel took us to space with tweed all-in-ones reminiscent of astronaut suits. Alexander Wang brought sex appeal with skintight navy numbers akin to Catwoman's get-up, and Adam Selman revived the '70s and the Wild West in one, with his denim flared jumpsuits decorated with rose appliqués.