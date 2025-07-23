The Only Denim I’ll Wear In Summer Comes From GapStudio
Ever since Zac Posen joined the Gap Inc. fold and debuted GapStudio this spring, we haven’t been able to take our eyes off the elevated designs — or the celebrities wearing custom looks (hi, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Reneé Rapp). With serious star power backing the New York atelier, I was curious to see what the new summer collection — modeled by Lila Moss — looked like in real life.
The brand’s already-iconic Draped Denim promises a “liquid-soft” texture that’s “made to move with you,” so I had to put it to the test. As a denim fanatic, I have my go-to comfy picks — mostly stretchy and baggy styles — but I typically avoid the fabric in the summer. Too hot, too suffocating. That is, until now. GapStudio’s denim has completely changed my perspective with its incredibly lightweight, soft, and flowy feel — so much so that I’m pretty sure I could sleep in it.
Ahead, my honest review of GapStudio’s new drop, including the best buys from its denim, dresses, and more.
GapStudio Jeans, Shorts & Tops
The faded wide-leg denim trousers are definitely the pièce de résistance of this collection. Pros: They’re super flowy and lightweight, with a dramatic silhouette that’s still surprisingly versatile. Con: They don’t come in petite sizing! While I did some clever posing to show off the style, they were too long for my under-5’3” frame. The lack of petite and tall lengths is my biggest critique of GapStudio, but I’m hopeful sizing will expand as the line grows. The Mid Rise Baggy Jeans did fit better lengthwise, though (note: while this style is nearly sold out online, you can still find them in stores).
I did also really love the sheer cropped button-down, which, for some reason, made me feel like Lizzie McGuire. With the cuffs rolled up, it brings a cool, coastal vibe to an office staple. I paired the similar drapey denim button-down with matching high-rise denim shorts, which have a paperbag-type waistband and super-stretchy fit. I preferred these over the collection’s Low Rise Stride denim shorts, which are a bit more rigid and revealing.
GapStudio Printed Dresses
Since GapStudio’s denim is the real focus of the line, I was surprised that the rayon-viscose blend crepe dresses ended up being my favorite pieces. The “pebble print” gives abstract cheetah-meets-floral vibes and feels early-aughts-coded in the best way. The silhouettes are similarly nostalgic yet versatile.
I enjoyed the midi dress the most, with its wide V neckline and fluttery sleeves. I can see myself wearing it to the office and for weekend brunches. The mini dress’s figure-skimming front seams and fit-and-flare silhouette make it ideal for seaside strolls… or any other casual summer plans.
GapStudio Denim Dresses & Rompers
I immediately felt like Britney Spears à la her 2001 American Music Awards all-denim look in the maxi slip denim dress. Again, I wish this style was offered in a petite length, but I can’t overlook how comfortable and lightweight it felt, or how much of a statement it makes.
The denim shirtdress is more conservative and office-appropriate. If I had sized down, I think it would’ve enhanced my figure more, but a belt helped add shape to the straight silhouette. While it wasn’t the biggest win for me, there’s definitely potential to channel easy-breezy Laura Harrier energy in this piece.
The Draped Denim Romper (pictured at the top) was a big winner for me — especially when sized down for a less baggy fit. It’s (you guessed it) soft and stretchy, plus the snap buttons and elasticized waist let you reveal or relax as much as you’d like. I didn’t feel constricted at all, making it a great pick for long summer festival days.
