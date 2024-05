Anne Hathaway can do no wrong in our eyes, and she certainly never misses when it comes to red carpet fashion . The Idea Of You star recently attended an event in Rome celebrating the new Bvlgari Aeterna collection. While she was obviously adorned in Bvlgari jewels, she unexpectedly wore a custom Gap shirt dress designed by the retailer’s new creative director, Zac Posen “We created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion,” Posen said of the white ensemble in the press release.