Anne Hathaway can do no wrong in our eyes, and she certainly never misses when it comes to red carpet fashion. The Idea Of You star recently attended an event in Rome celebrating the new Bvlgari Aeterna collection. While she was obviously adorned in Bvlgari jewels, she unexpectedly wore a custom Gap shirt dress designed by the retailer’s new creative director, Zac Posen.
“We created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion,” Posen said of the white ensemble in the press release.
And now, you can wear a reimagined version of this effortlessly chic shirt dress yourself: Shoppers can pre-order and cart up the new Gap Poplin Shirt Dress starting today, Monday, May 28, for $158. Like Hathaway’s dress, this style has a wide collar that can be worn off the shoulder, darted torso detailing, and a floor-length skirt with a thigh-high buttoned slit. Pre-orders will begin to ship out in July, ready to be worn for your summer soirées. Because when in Rome — or anywhere else — what's more perfect than a shirt dress in the summer?!
This white dress can easily be paired with sneakers, trendy mesh ballet flats, or summer sandals for a more casual or office-appropriate daytime look. Or elevate it with a statement necklace and pumps, like Hathaway did for a night-out look.
The Gap shirt dress debuts just ahead of the retailer’s White Summer Classics Collection on May 29. According to a press release, the new collection will act “as a blank canvas for creativity and original style featuring white tees, shirts, jeans, chinos, and dresses.”
