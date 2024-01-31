Sevigny’s strongest look comes in episode two. While at the Guests’ ultra-swanky annual Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, the Swans don beachside hues: Watts in a vintage cream jumpsuit and gold belt and Lane in a raspberry metallic silk gown. “We tried to use fruit colors, like tangerines, and just more softness because they were in the Sunshine State,” says Eyrich. “Then, a little bit of an icy feel because they're starting to shut Capote out.” Eyrich — who referenced Guest’s couture gowns in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s archives, plus photos from the '60s and '70s — dressed Sevigny in a custom-designed lilac caftan ensemble, with billowing ruffling at the fluted sleeves and toward the hemline: “This is her home. It’s a hostess dress, so to speak, so we chose a caftan, but [designed into] more sophisticated, upscale evening wear.”