In May December, The Pastel-Hued Fashion Looks Conceal A Darker Story

Caught between two women is Joe. In an extraordinary performance that already won the Riverdale star the Gotham Award, Melton takes on the character whose childhood was cut short even before meeting Gracie. Rather than look like someone in his thirties, at the beginning of the film, Joe wears preppy fatherly staples like boat shoes and button-downs. “We wanted him to be like a little boy dressing like a dad. But also, we were mindful that in Savannah, and in a lot of the South, there's a uniform that all the men wear, which is pleated khakis, Top-siders, polo shirts, or button-ups,” says Napier. She also wanted the look to play into Joe’s yearning to fit into a group of people that has long ostracized him. “He's a younger man. He’s Korean [in a predominantly white neighborhood]. He's trying to grow up. He's trying to fit in. He's trying to be a part of the community. He's trying to be a father and a husband.”