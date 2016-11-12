Skip navigation!
Skin Care
The Not-So-Great Side Effect Of Your Sheet-Mask Addiction
Nov 12, 2016
Beauty
What To Know Before Getting A Boob Job
Jul 3, 2016
Makeup
How Makeup Artists Make Grown-Ass Women Look Like Teens
Apr 18, 2016
Celebrity Style
How Much Shapewear Are Celebs Actually Wearing?
With just one Instagram video and a catchy little tune, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom pretty much blew the lid off what goes on under all the
Beauty
How Women Around The World Get Clean
We’re obsessed with what people in other countries eat, how they dress, and where they hang out — after all, these habits are ways to understand and
Makeup
Behind The Amazing Transformations Of
The People V. O.J. Simp...
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the latest from producer extraordinaire Ryan Murphy, is a must-watch for so many reasons. The 10-episode
Celebrity Beauty
All The Beauty Secrets Behind
Pretty Little Liars
' 5-Yea...
After a purgatory of six years spent in high school, the Pretty Little Liars are jumping forward five years into the present — only to return to
Fashion
Next Time You Buy Clothes, Think Of This
When people throw the phrase “made in China” around, you can bet that the responses are usually pretty negative. "It's low quality." "They don't have
Celebrity Beauty
Beauty Secrets We Learned From
Jem And The Holograms
It’s showtime, Synergy. Or it will be, when Jem and the Holograms hits the big screen in live-action on October 23. So look out for the aforementioned
Makeup
Confessions Of A Body Painter
The following is an interview with Athena Zhe, body painter, FX artist, and owner and CEO of Athena Entertainment. She was also a contestant on SyFy's
Beauty
This New Breast Surgery Is On The Rise
When conversation turns to breast surgery, breast augmentation (or the “boob job”) is usually the main topic of discussion — whether it’s guiltily
Makeup
Behind-The-Scenes Beauty Scoops From Season 2 Of
Empire
For fans — addicts — of Empire’s soapy, dishy deliciousness, the season 2 premiere date cannot arrive fast enough (just one more week, guys). Based
Shopping
Lily Collins Makes Summer Staples Feel Fresh Again
A striped T-shirt and denim mini skirt make for a textbook summer outfit. We admit it's easy to take these staples for granted. We'll also admit we were
Shopping
Olivia Palermo Does High-Low Dressing Like A Pro
Last week, Selena Gomez had us wishing for a cool fall day in her adorably edgy, high-low outfit. Well, now Olivia Palermo is really making us desperate
Shopping
Elle Fanning Nails Yet Another Denim Dress Outfit
Elle Fanning continued her winning denim outfit streak in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The actress was spotted wearing yet another well-accessorized
Shopping
You'll Want To Copy Olivia Wilde's Super-Practical Airport Outfit
Lately, the departure terminal seems to be the hottest place to spot the hottest street style looks — well, second to Fashion Week, of course. From
Shopping
This Is How Selena Gomez Does High-Low Dressing
As we continue to toil through the tail-end of hot, sweaty, sticky summer, we find ourselves wishing that cool, layering weather would arrive soon —
Shopping
Amal Clooney Gives Two Reasons to Always Match
Earlier this week, Lily Collins made a strong case for wearing a matched set with an adorable floral ensemble. But wait, Amal Clooney just upped the ante
Shopping
Dakota Fanning Copped Alexa Chung's Style
Clearly, impeccable style and ‘70s references run in the Fanning family. Case in point: This week, Dakota was spotted in Beverly Hills absolutely
Shopping
Lily Collins Makes A Case For A Late-Summer Matching Set
On top of all the sunshine, vacations, and general laid-back attitude of the season, floral matched sets are yet another wonderful thing that we’ll miss
Shopping
What Kylie Jenner Wore On The Way Home From Her Big Birthday Trip
Granted, older sister Kendall Jenner and family friend Gigi Hadid have preferred stiletto heels as their air-travel footwear of late. But in a change of
Shopping
Olivia Palermo Put A New Spin On The Striped Shirt
Olivia Palermo hit Stylewatch x Revolve's Fall Fashion Party in New York wearing an outfit we all want to copy. The blogger-slash-designer took the
Shopping
Taylor Swift Wears Matchy-Matchy Cat Accessories For Date Night
Taylor Swift and her cat-sitter boyfriend, Calvin Harris, stepped out for dinner à deux in Los Angeles the other night. Considering the outing was more
Shopping
Kate Moss Confirms The Return Of The Neckerchief
Once Kate Moss does the neckerchief, then it truly, officially, really is happening. Granted, all the cool girls — from Alexa Chung to Bella Hadid —
Shopping
Kristen Stewart Turned Your Workwear Uniform On Its Head
In a sartorial landscape that's full of floral-printed dresses and wardrobe-malfunction-threatening cutout gowns, it's refreshing and unexpected when a
Shopping
What Kendall Jenner Wore To Kylie’s 18th-Birthday Party
It was a massive Kardashian-Jenner family affair over the weekend as the entire clan, including Caitlyn and Kris, came together to celebrate Kylie’s
Shopping
Can Kendall Jenner Bring Back The Trucker Hat?
Everyone go dig that Von Dutch cap out of your early-aughts wardrobe archives, because Kendall Jenner is making trucker hats happen all over again. While
Beauty
What To Know Before Getting A Nose Job
Based on what you might have read in the tabloids (“Celebrity Nose Jobs: Before & After!”) or learned through heart-to-hearts with your coworkers,
Shopping
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found The Perfect Late-Summer Outfit
Congrats — we’ve just entered the most confounding part of summer. We’re steeling ourselves for the end of carefree, vacation season, but we're
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Paired Sweatpants With Stilettos On A Flight
Newsflash: Athleisure goddess Gigi Hadid gave her black running leggings a break, opting for a pair of sweatpants instead for a long-haul flight to
