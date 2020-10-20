After a seemingly endless spring and summer that paradoxically also flew by, fall has finally arrived. And about time, right? But as we look forward to new, layering-forward wardrobe opportunities, the hottest trend is actually revisiting the best of decades past.
Let's call it “modern heritage”: time-honored preppy essentials that feel fresh and exciting with updated silhouettes and boundless styling options. We're talking about a staid loafer transformed with a stacked-heel platform, a white button-down taken to a whole new level with mod scalloping, or a '60s-schoolgirl tunic made rebellious with an infusion of '90s grunge accessories. It's all about getting lost in fashion nostalgia, and at Macy’s, you have the freedom to mix and match and play around — all in one place.
Click through for four head-to-toe looks (beauty notes included) to build your own modern heritage this season — and beyond.