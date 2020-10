Let's call it “modern heritage”: time-honored preppy essentials that feel fresh and exciting with updated silhouettes and boundless styling options. We're talking about a staid loafer transformed with a stacked-heel platform, a white button-down taken to a whole new level with mod scalloping, or a '60s-schoolgirl tunic made rebellious with an infusion of '90s grunge accessories. It's all about getting lost in fashion nostalgia, and at Macy’s , you have the freedom to mix and match and play around — all in one place.