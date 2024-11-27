Maria spends most of the time before her death from a heart attack at age 53 in her grand apartment at 36 Avenue Georges Mandel in Paris’ 16th arrondissement, where she ruminates on her celebrated past and torments herself by listening to recordings of her acclaimed performances, all while swathed in a tactile, floor-length robe. In the production notes, Cantini Parrini described it as “like her second skin, the thing that protects her and envelops her in the domestic sphere.”