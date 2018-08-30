Skip navigation!
Saint Laurent
Fashion
How Miley & Liam Coordinated At Oscars After Party
by
Eliza Huber
More from Saint Laurent
Fashion
Lady Gaga Carries First Alleged Hedi Slimane For Céline Bag
Landon Peoples
Aug 30, 2018
Fashion
Hedi Slimane's New Céline Is Almost Here
Landon Peoples
Jul 5, 2018
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
Channing Hargrove
Dec 13, 2017
Fashion
Pierre Bergé, The Man Who Co-Founded Yves Saint Laurent, Has Died
The couture world just suffered a major loss. Pierre Bergé, credited with catapulting Yves Saint Laurent and the French fashion industry into a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How To (Mis)Pronounce Your Favorite Fashion Labels
Earlier this week, Brits finally received the answer to a much debated question: How on earth do you pronounce Primark? The budget retailer's name may be
by
Us
Beauty
You'll Never Guess Which Lipstick Is Sephora's #1 Bests...
Yves Saint Laurent’s Vinyl Cream Lip Stain is unique and difficult to describe — and the convoluted name, while memorable, doesn’t make it any
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
YSL's Cult-Favorite Product Just Got The Coolest Upgrade
If you’ve ever browsed the internet for a list of holy grail products pros, editors, and beauty fanatics alike swear by, we can bet YSL Touche Éclat
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
These $10,000 Boots Are Rihanna-Approved — & Apparently Already H...
Following up Hedi Slimane's divisive but hugely profitable tenure at Saint Laurent is no easy feat — and while Italian-Belgian designer Anthony
by
Georgia Murray
Celebrity Style
The One Item Rihanna Couldn't Wait To Wear Off The Runway
When you're Rihanna, you probably get a lot of perks. We're guessing Bad Gal RiRi never has to wait for a table at any restaurant. Rihanna probably
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
This Saint Laurent Ad Is Being Called 'Sexist' By Paris...
The fashion advertising industry knows controversy, good and bad. We highlight their wins — i.e. using different models or new-wave celebrities in
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Saint Laurent Sticks To What It Knows: Short, Shiny, &
Super<...
It could have been a soggy, dismal end to the first day of Paris Fashion Week, as Anthony Vaccarello unveiled his second ready-to-wear collection for
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Celebrity Style
The Outfit That Kendall Jenner Thinks Rihanna Wore Better
The image of Rihanna in the red Saint Laurent heart-shaped fur jacket was instantly iconic. We bet you don't even have to look it up to know what we're
by
Michael Hafford
Beauty
YSL Just Launched The Coolest Makeup Collection You'll See Today
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's been seeing a fair share of heart-shaped beauty goodies come across our desk. YSL's latest
by
Samantha Sasso
Trends
Remember This Hot Topic Accessory? It's Back
What once started as an accessory with loads of purpose — safeguarding biker's wallets (It can't go rogue when you pop a wheelie if it's connected to
by
Rachel Besser
Celebrity Style
When You're Kendall Jenner,
This
Is What Constitutes A L...
Kendall Jenner lives a glamorous life. She jets across the globe to walk runways. She covers multiple issues of Vogue in the same month. She considers
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Anthony Vaccarello Puts The
Yves
Back In Yves Saint Laurent
On Tuesday evening, there was no escaping the huge neon letters — Y, S, L — suspended from a blue, white, and red crane, as the audience arrived for
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Celebrity Style
Rihanna Explains The Heart-Shaped Fur Coat She Wore In NYC
Rihanna is ready for fall! She spent the night running around NYC in an attention-grabbing red fur coat. She donned the oversized heart-shaped coat with
by
Evette Dionne
Designers
You Have To See Saint Laurent's Bold New Direction
Anthony Vaccarello: His name sounds as sexy as the designs he's become synonymous with. The first Saint Laurent ads since Vaccarello's arrival as
by
Nellie Eden
Fashion
Saint Laurent's Second-Cheapest Bag Is Called The "Blogger"
There are certain handbag styles that become ubiquitous once fashion week rolls around each season and the street style photo opps abound. The Chloé Drew
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Saint Laurent's New Creative Director Is Anthony Vaccarello, As E...
It's official: Anthony Vaccarello is succeeding Hedi Slimane as creative director at Saint Laurent. Vaccarello will start the major new role immediately,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Hedi Slimane Is Leaving Saint Laurent
After four years, Hedi Slimane is parting ways with Saint Laurent. Speculation has mounted about the major departure recently; today, the news was
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
US News
Cara Delevingne Is The New Face Of Saint Laurent, Plus More Stories
Major News: The FDA updated the abortion pill's label, which could mean easier access for women in some states. The FDA announced that it has updated the
by
Us
Celebrity Style
Cara Delevingne Returns To Fashion As The Face Of Saint Laurent
Last year, Cara Delevingne famously hung up her modeling mules to focus on a burgeoning acting career. But now, everyone's favorite set of brows is back
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Surprise! Hedi Slimane Showed Couture, Not RTW, At Saint Laurent ...
Of all the ways to mix up the tried-and-true show format, an unannounced haute couture collection is certainly an interesting tactic. Especially in the
by
Ana Colon
Beauty
YSL Released A New Version Of Touche Éclat
Certain beauty products — think Nars blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
The Highest Ranked Lip Stain Right Now
There are a few beauty items we simply cannot live without: a fresh mani, waterproof eyeliner, a little somethin' to zhuzh up our locks, and an A+ lip
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Designers
Saint Laurent
Really
Tried It With This $3,490 Forever 2...
If you follow fashion shows as closely as we do or take regular strolls through your average fast fashion retailer, some things will start to
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
The Reason One Designer Is Obsessed With Super-Skinny Models
Saint Laurent's creative director, Hedi Slimane, rarely talks, but he spoke to Yahoo Style for an exclusive, very extensive (nearly 10,000-word) story.
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
How I Finally "Got" Hedi Slimane's Version Of Saint Laurent
Among those of us who spend our days looking at runways, the recent incarnation of Saint Laurent, with controversial designer Hedi Slimane at the helm,
by
Paula Goldstein
Celebrity Style
The YSL Photos You Haven't Seen A Million Times Before On Tumblr
Yves Saint Laurent's early, '50s and '60s career has been the primary focus of two recent biopics. But, the designer actually did some of his most
by
Leeann Duggan
