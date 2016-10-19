Remember This Hot Topic Accessory? It's Back

What once started as an accessory with loads of purpose — safeguarding biker's wallets (It can't go rogue when you pop a wheelie if it's connected to your pants, can it?) or keeping things in tow in a mosh pit or at a rave — the wallet chain, a style relic of the '90s, has returned. This time, however, it's more about form than actual function.



Instead of hooking one end of the chain to an actual wallet and shoving said wallet into the back pocket of your jeans, the 2016 version involves affixing one end of the chain to a belt loop above a front pocket and the other onto a belt loop over a back pocket. It adds just the right amount of edge to any outfit — just think how good it would look with mom jeans and a floral top.



If the chain intrigues you, but isn't quite your thing, there are other takes on the wallet chain that might tickle your fancy, too. In the slideshow ahead, you'll find wallet chains, wallets with chains (an important distinction), and keychains that all give your outfit that extra edge it needs. Time to dress up all those belt-looped bottoms.

