Kendall Jenner lives a glamorous life. She jets across the globe to walk runways. She covers multiple issues of Vogue in the same month. She considers Kris Jenner a fan. Understandably, her off-duty wares reflect this luxurious lifestyle — at least, that's what we gather from her latest #OOTD.
The model bid adieu to Paris (and Fashion Month) with what she dubbed "a low-key look" on Instagram. You see, in the Kardashian-Jenner household, a "low-key look" consists of ripped jeans, white sneakers, and, oh, you know, some Saint Laurent couture, NBD.
The model bid adieu to Paris (and Fashion Month) with what she dubbed "a low-key look" on Instagram. You see, in the Kardashian-Jenner household, a "low-key look" consists of ripped jeans, white sneakers, and, oh, you know, some Saint Laurent couture, NBD.
This isn't just any couture: It's the infamous heart-shaped fox-fur coat from Hedi Slimane's final collection for the fashion house. Rihanna's also a fan of the conversation starter of a coat: she wore the very same style out in New York a few weeks ago. A wearable love letter to NYC, perhaps? Given that the topper retails for $15,500, you're probably better off fetching a tourist T-shirt to express affection for your home turf or favorite travel destination.
Still, Jenner is clearly able to laugh off the absurdity of the decidedly not low-key look like a champ. We'll give this one a very aspirational "same."
Advertisement