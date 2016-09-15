At age 20, Kendall Jenner has already accomplished the lifetime goal of many models: to appear on the cover of Vogue. Oh, and she's done that five times this September and October alone.
On top of that, as People points out, Jenner was also on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's June/July issue and Allure's October issue.
For the American Vogue's September issue, Jenner talked about being the loner of the Kardashian/Jenner family and her reaction to her mom's transition.
in a room with a bunch of people I love, looking at this cover made me cry. I FUCKING DID IT. SEPTEMBER VOGUE. this is the coolest thing ever! can't thank you enough Anna, for giving me the honor. @voguemagazine’s September issue, photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott and styled by @tonnegood! See the cover story and photos in the link in my bio. ❤️
She also made it onto the cover of the magazine's German, Japanese, Australian, and Spanish editions for October.
It's hard to pick a favorite because they're all so different. We love her edgy look in the Japan issue, the deep greens in the Australian one, the bold reds in the Spanish one, and the minimalistic black and white German cover.
Five issues may seem like a lot, but they're surprisingly not at all repetitive. Which one's your favorite?
