Things are all good between her and Caitlyn now.

“I knew it was going to have its rough phase,” Kendall told Vogue. “But it’s all super normal now. It’s not weird at all. Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad — I get emotional. You have to get past it — you’ve got a new person to love." And she thinks completely differently about gender now. "[Even] when I say ‘him’ or ‘her’ about someone who is clearly a guy or clearly a girl — even with my mom — I second-guess it now because of my dad.”