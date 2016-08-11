It's official: Kendall Jenner is our favorite Kardashian-Jenner right now.
The young supermodel is gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue — a prestigious honor, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, she looks amazing. What did catch us off guard is how damn likable the 20-year-old comes off in the interview inside.
The feature portrays Kendall as articulate, thoughtful, smart, and incredibly down-to-earth, considering her very famous family. We flipped through the profile and picked out our favorite bits. Here are eight awesome things we learned about Kendall.
She was a loner growing up.
“I remember crying in my bedroom about the fact that Kylie had so many friends and I didn’t,” Jenner said. She spent much of her childhood playing video games alone in her room or riding horses at the barn nearby.
She’s still the odd one out among her sisters.
“I’ve always been super different from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters. They’ve always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it. Part of me loves that, but at the same time, I love dressing down and having my private life."
There's a weird irony in how she became a tomboy.
“It’s super ironic to think about now, but it’s something I can thank my dad for: how much of a tomboy I was. That’s why I think the whole thing — her transition — was really hard for me, because I was like, ‘But you taught me everything tomboy!’"
She thought her modeling career was going to be a flop.
“Coming from a reality show, people look down on that — a lot of people in the fashion industry don’t respect that world,” she said. “Two years ago, when I first started this, I thought: This is going to be so embarrassing. No one is going to accept me, and it’s going to be a complete failure.”
Things are all good between her and Caitlyn now.
“I knew it was going to have its rough phase,” Kendall told Vogue. “But it’s all super normal now. It’s not weird at all. Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad — I get emotional. You have to get past it — you’ve got a new person to love." And she thinks completely differently about gender now. "[Even] when I say ‘him’ or ‘her’ about someone who is clearly a guy or clearly a girl — even with my mom — I second-guess it now because of my dad.”
She has something surprising in common with Jay Leno.
Kendall is a huge fan of classic cars. Once, Caitlyn took her to the vintage car hangar in Burbank, CA, where Leno keeps his collection. Now she drives a pale-blue 1957 Corvette Stingray convertible, reported to cost $100,000. It has no seat belts and gets such bad mileage that it ran out of gas during a ride with the Vogue reporter.
She and Kylie have no intentions of going off the rails.
“If I’m being honest, my little sister and I have every right to go crazy,” she said. “You would expect that from us. But neither of us has the desire to do that. I think it says a lot about the way we were raised. Not even just by my parents, but my Kardashian sisters and what they’ve taught us. My parents did something right, and thank God.”
