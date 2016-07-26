Kendall Jenner Defends Freeing Her Nipples

Guys, Kendall Jenner has breasts. And sometimes she doesn't feel like hiding them under a bra. And sometimes that means you see her nipples. And, yes, she also has nipple rings. Try to contain your outrage.
The model addressed her love of "freeing the nipple" in a new blog post yesterday. Long story short: People need to get over it.
"I really don't see what the big deal is with going braless!" she wrote. "I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"
She's also proud of her nipple rings, and shared that she's got a pair of angel wings that are "really sick" and ready to be put on display. The paparazzi are standing by, no doubt.
If Calvin Klein doesn't have a problem with its underwear model nixing a bra, why should we? You do you, girl.
