Kendall Jenner Has Bieber Fever & Beyhive Cred

Kendall Jenner's new cover story for the June/July issue of Harper's Bazaar features her opinions on fame, animals, and Karl Lagerfeld. All we really want to know, though, is what she's listening to.
Not surprisingly, Justin Bieber is a favorite. The Canadian pop star is pals with Jenner, and has been romantically linked to both her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her pal Hailey Baldwin. It's all very complicated.
The model also confirmed brother-in-law Kanye West's Bieber fandom.
"I went to Justin Bieber’s concert the other night," she told the magazine. "Of course I have the fever! He’s a really good friend of the family’s, so we all went to support him. Kanye went two nights in a row. He’s a huge fan — I was shocked. He was dancing around the whole night, having so much fun."
We believe it. Jenner also happens to be a "huge fan" of Beyoncé, like pretty much everyone else on the planet, except this dude.
"I am 100% a huge fan of Beyoncé," Jenner said. "If I see her, I will faint. I’ve met her before. I just get really nervous and quiet — I just shut up and bow down.”
Standard Bey protocol.
