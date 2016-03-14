We can always count on Kanye West to keep us on our toes.
The rapper has revealed his favourite song of 2015 — guess he needed three months to think about it — and it's not by Taylor Swift (er), Adele, Kendrick Lamar, or Rihanna. More shockingly, it's not one of his own hits.
The honour goes to "What Do You Mean?" by Justin Bieber.
What do you mean by @JustinBieber was my favorite song of 2015— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 13, 2016
Unfortunately, Yeezus didn't elaborate on why "What Do You Mean?" stood head and shoulders above the rest. Instead, his next tweet was an announcement that he's pinpointed his "single greatest quality."
"I care," he revealed. Ah, so that's it.
Anyway, take a bow, Justin. You've just won over a new Belieber.
