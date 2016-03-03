Admit it, you love Kanye’s tweets. There’s no more captivating spectacle than when you see Kanye’s timeline light up with tweet after tweet after tweet. Though some of his subject matter is distasteful and he’s been less than male feminist at times, his unfiltered id seems tailor-made for Twitter.
Just today, he went on a bizarre tweetstorm than began with a question about Deadmau5 and ended with an invitation for the EDM musician to perform at his daughter’s birthday party.
So when Vanity Fair hosted its Oscars party, it seemed only natural to ask celebrity attendees to read some of his greatest hits. Whoopi Goldberg leads the video and does a great job. And Emily Ratajkowski wins the award for best tweet selection. Our favourites are J.J. Abrams, Kate Hudson, and Mindy Kaling. But it’s worth sticking around for James Corden’s closing remark.
We’re sure that Kanye and Kanye’s ego, which he keeps on a leash and drags around, will take all of this in stride.
