Kanye West Disputes Amber Rose's Kinky Sex Claims

Erin Donnelly
We officially know way more about Kanye West's sex life than we'd care to. Thanks, internet.

The rapper has learned the hard way that it's not really a good idea to snap at an ex on social media, particularly when said ex has lots of salacious details to spill. After getting caught in the crossfire of West's Twitter tantrum with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose fired back with a post suggesting Kim K's man likes a little south-of-the-border-and-around-the-corner stimulation in bed. Actually, it wasn't a suggestion. She straight-up used the hashtag #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.


West, however, would like everyone to know that, while he's clearly an ass man, he's not an ass man.

Jesus, Yeezus. The only one worried about what you do in bed is you. Feel free to keep those particulars between you and the missus.
