Kanye West Disputes Amber Rose's Kinky Sex Claims

We officially know way more about Kanye West's sex life than we'd care to. Thanks, internet.
The rapper has learned the hard way that it's not really a good idea to snap at an ex on social media, particularly when said ex has lots of salacious details to spill. After getting caught in the crossfire of West's Twitter tantrum with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose fired back with a post suggesting Kim K's man likes a little south-of-the-border-and-around-the-corner stimulation in bed. Actually, it wasn't a suggestion. She straight-up used the hashtag #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.
The rapper has learned the hard way that it's not really a good idea to snap at an ex on social media, particularly when said ex has lots of salacious details to spill. After getting caught in the crossfire of West's Twitter tantrum with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose fired back with a post suggesting Kim K's man likes a little south-of-the-border-and-around-the-corner stimulation in bed. Actually, it wasn't a suggestion. She straight-up used the hashtag #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.
Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch☝— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) January 27, 2016
West, however, would like everyone to know that, while he's clearly an ass man, he's not an ass man.
Advertisement
Exes can be mad but just know I never let them play with my ass… I don’t do that… I stay away from that area all together— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 29, 2016
I’m not into that kind of shit… I like pictures and videos Me and my wife got the kind of love that can turn exes into best friends— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 29, 2016
Jesus, Yeezus. The only one worried about what you do in bed is you. Feel free to keep those particulars between you and the missus.
Advertisement