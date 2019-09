We'd be remiss not to point out that we've had our issues with Rose's proclamations about womanhood before. ("If you’re giving a blow job and you don’t want to swallow, get him to give you a facial instead. Guys love the money shot.") Those critiques stand. And it's hard to take her call for women to stop judging each other at face value when she's said things like this . But Rose's message here is loud and clear, and we are 100% behind it. Our culture needs to stop celebrating men for their sexual relations while shaming women for theirs. "Slut" needs to be removed from our vocabulary. Don't give anyone the power to dim your light. Live your life. Be yourself.