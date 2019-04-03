Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Amber Rose
Beauty
Pink Hair Is Everywhere Right Now
by
Rachel Lubitz
More from Amber Rose
Pop Culture
Amber Rose Makes Sure Everyone Knows Her Pregnancy Is No Joke
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 3, 2019
Beauty
6 Celebrities Who Covered Up Their Tattoos After A Breakup
Rachel Lubitz
Oct 15, 2018
Beauty
7 Celebrities Who Are All About The Bush
Us
Oct 3, 2018
Fashion
Amber Rose’s VMA Catsuit Was Inspired By Madonna
Amber Rose is no stranger to making a major statement on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. In 2013, following Beyoncé’s lead, Rose and her
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Taylor Swift's Sweet Surprise For Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa&#...
Taylor Swift, Queen of the Snakes, is well-versed in shade. In fact, she speaks it fluently. Consider it her version of Harry Potter's parseltongue. But,
by
Madison Medeiros
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
On Wednesday, Google released its 2017 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and while the usual suspects are noted as
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Amber Rose Swears This $7 Cream Is
Just
Like La Mer's
When it comes to beauty, Amber Rose is a practical — just take her signature, no-maintenance buzzed head. She also always keeps it real, like that time
by
Erika Stalder
Pop Culture
Amber Rose's Boyfriend Is Being Mocked For Supporting Her S...
Amber Rose unveiled her alter-ego, Captain Save A Hoe, this past weekend at her 2017 SlutWalk. It's her third organized SlutWalk, as the model has become
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Amber Rose On Why She Talks To Her Son About Her Period
In a lot of ways, Amber Rose is our modern-day Lady Godiva. Both women are known for their legendary feminine powers, and they both bare all for a cause
by
Amelia Harnish
Sexual Harassment
9 Photos That Capture The Spirit Of SlutWalk (NSFW)
Artist Maggie West is sick of women being seen as only "pure" or "virginal." She tells Refinery29 that, in her art, she aims to depict women as they are
by
Sara Coughlin
Celebrity Beauty
This Is The One Thing Kim Kardashian & Amber Rose Agree On
Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian are two people whose lives seem to intersect in lots of different ways: they both have the same birthday, both women have
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Pop Culture
Amber Roses's
DWTS
Ex-Beau Has Officially Moved On
My condolences to all Amber Rose-Val Chmerkovskiy 'shippers out there: Chmerkovskiy has officially moved on. The Dancing with the Stars professional told
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
I Think Amber Rose's Philly Comments Were Taken Out Of Context
Amber Rose certainly has a way with words. She was crowned clapback queen when she sparred against the Kardashians, and Kanye, on Twitter in 2015 —
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Amber Rose Is Getting Dragged For Saying That People From South P...
Amber Rose insinuated that the population of South Philly isn't "traditionally attractive," and the internet is more than a little baffled. "I don't know
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Amber Rose Just Recruited Her Son For A Lipstick Experiment
Update: Amber Rose just proved, yet again, that her brand-new MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipsticks are just as kiss-proof as they've always been — all with
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Amber Rose Says Her New Lipsticks Are Makeout-Proof
Everything Amber Rose does ends in one big exclamation point. A photo of her bush! Her love letter to 21 Savage! That infuriatingly misogynistic Twitter
by
Kelsey Castañon
Pop Culture
Amber Rose Lets New Boyfriend Know He's Better Than Ex Kanye...
Amber Rose is in love and she doesn't care who knows it. Rose penned a sweet note to new boyfriend 21 Savage that thanks the rapper for being better than
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Amber Rose Just Made Her New Romance Instagram Official
Nothing seals the celebrity relationship deal like an Instagram post, amirite? (See: Jennifer Lopez & Gwyneth Paltrow.) In an Instagram story shared on
by
Marquita Harris
Sex
Amber Rose Shares Why She Hasn't Had Sex This Year
If you've felt like your sex life has been put on the back burner in 2017, you're not alone. Amber Rose posted a meme on Instagram on Thursday, June 15,
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
People Are Taking Amber Rose's Challenge To Bring Back The B...
By now you may have seen that nude photo Amber Rose posted to Instagram. You know the one where she's in full repose, her bush on full display. In fact,
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
An Intruder Broke Into Amber Rose's House While She & Her So...
On Thursday, the LAPD confirmed that a man broke into Amber Rose’s San Fernando home early Wednesday morning on May 17. TMZ reports that the man
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Did Amber Rose Just Troll Beyoncé Or Was Muva Hacked?
Amber Rose was hacked! Or at least that’s what she’s claiming after a few shady tweets to Beyoncé and Tyga were sent out from her account. Last
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
THIS Is What It's Like To Get Ready With Amber Rose
They say that after the party's the hotel lobby, but in our opinion, that's where the real fun starts. We love any opportunity to get a sneak-peek of
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Pop Culture
Amber Rose Claps Back At Critical Parents: "I'm Not Here To ...
Amber Rose has something to say to anyone who expects her to be a role model to their children: Don't. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In A Body-Positive New Swi...
Amber Rose has always been a spokesperson for body positivity. Lately, she's been no different. Even though The Amber Rose Show is maybe-or-maybe-not
by
Michael Hafford
Beauty
You'll Never Guess Which Celebrities Have Lip Kits
If you asked us five years ago, we would have told you that fragrance was the reigning celebrity side hustle. Everyone had one (or five) — from
by
Kelsey Castañon
TV Shows
What Happened To
The Amber Rose Show
?
Amber Rose has been keeping pretty quiet since her stint on last season of Dancing with the Stars. It ended in her new relationship with professional
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
Leave It To Amber Rose To Launch The Coolest Lip Kit In Town
Maybe you haven’t heard, but Flirt Cosmetics is the brand to keep an eye on. For starters, its ambassador is Amber Rose, a badass, sex-positive celeb
by
Samantha Sasso
News
Wiz Khalifa's Sister Has Passed Away
Wiz Khalifa’s older sister, Doren “Lala” Thomaz, has passed away at the age of 32. According to their mother, Peachie Wimbush, Lala died on
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Beauty
Amber Rose Just Debuted A New Tattoo — & It’s Massive
Amber Rose may have been born in Philly, but she's repping the West Coast with her newest tattoo. Rose showed off her new ink in an Instagram post,
by
Christopher Luu
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted