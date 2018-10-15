6 Celebrities Who Covered Up Their Tattoos After A Breakup

In news that may ruin your day: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, the couple who brought a little levity and love to the shitstorm that is 2018, have broken off their engagement. After five months and 16 tattoos between the two of them, Pariana is no more.
But let's talk about what's going to happen with the numerous matching tattoos and inked homages to one another, which will probably be around long after Pete has moved out of Ariana's $16 million apartment and the custody papers for Piggy Smallz are drawn up. By breaking up, Pariana is poised to take celebrity cover-up tattoos, and maybe even tattoo removal, to a whole new level.
Now they are, of course, not the first celebrity couple who've dealt with something like this. Over the last 20 years, there have been other famous lovers who were just as wild about getting tattoos in honor of their significant others — only to realize months or years later that maybe that wasn't such a great idea.
See how celebrities have cleverly covered up their own relationship tattoos, ahead.