16 Tattoos Later — What Will Happen To Ariana & Pete's Shared Ink?

But Davidson has dealt with a similar situation in the past. Right before he and Grande were official, he quickly covered up a number of tattoos inspired by his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David. Though many his Grande-inspired tattoos are considerably larger, like the unmistakeable "Grande" inked across his ribcage, Davidson's tattoo artist has executed large cover-ups, too. This summer, he inked over his iconic " Swag Is Forever " tattoo on his chest with a giant shark. As for Grande, her Davidson-inspired ink is all much smaller, which means covering or removing them will be easier.