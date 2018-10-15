Story from Beauty

16 Tattoos Later — What Will Happen To Ariana & Pete's Shared Ink?

Rachel Lubitz
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Any breakup is hard — but for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, the couple whose whirlwind romance we've been following since May, things are a little more complicated than usual.
After People and TMZ reported that the couple had broken off their engagement this weekend, fans were quick to voice their concerns over the couple's extensive shared ink. Over the course of their five-month relationship, Grande and Davidson used tattoos as their love language, getting 16 total tattoos between the two of them— including matching clouds, cryptic acronyms, and the word "Reborn," as well as individual designs in honor of one another.
Grande has "Pete" tattooed on her ring finger, as well as Davidson's late father's badge number, 8418 (he was a New York firefighter who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks), on her foot. She also got "Always" inked on her ribs, reportedly in Davidson's handwriting.
Davidson spent considerably more time under the needle, coming out with a huge "Grande" scrawled across his ribcage, a tattoo of the couple's pet pig, and a Dangerous Woman bunny mask on his neck — which he recently covered with another Grande-inspired tattoo: a large heart, and the initial "A."
He also got a Winnie the Pooh tattoo, which was speculated to be a reference to Grande's style, which often consists of a sweatshirt and no pants, "Mille Tendresse" on the back of his neck to match Grande's, and her initials "AG" on his finger.
That's 16 tattoos between the two of them, and a 17th if you count the "H2GKMO," which stands for "Honest to god knock me out," that Grande's friend Courtney Chipolone got alongside the two of them. (They even pulled other people into this inky mess!)
Of course, fans were especially concerned about Davidson, who received a truly astonishing number of tattoos in honor of his fiancée from the neck down: 10 in total.
Still, others found a silver lining in all of it.
But Davidson has dealt with a similar situation in the past. Right before he and Grande were official, he quickly covered up a number of tattoos inspired by his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David. Though many his Grande-inspired tattoos are considerably larger, like the unmistakeable "Grande" inked across his ribcage, Davidson's tattoo artist has executed large cover-ups, too. This summer, he inked over his iconic "Swag Is Forever" tattoo on his chest with a giant shark. As for Grande, her Davidson-inspired ink is all much smaller, which means covering or removing them will be easier.
It was just last week that fans thought their relationship was doing just fine as Davidson debuted that cursive "A" on his neck. Now we'll be on tattoo watch all over again for their inevitable cover-ups. Or, if they keep them, whether that means they're staying together (and just calling off their engagement) or if a future reunion is still in the cards.
