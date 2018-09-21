Four days ago, Pete Davidson got two tattoos in New York — both of which likely have a connection to his fiancée Ariana Grande. Yesterday, he got another one. Tomorrow? Well, that's still a mystery.
After returning to Instagram via one cryptic video on his feed, Davidson and Grande had one of their usual New York outings last night, with half-empty Starbucks cups in hand and proof of yet another tattoo parlor appointment. On the back of Davidson's neck, there is now visible script that reads, "Mille tendresse," a phrase longtime Grande fans will definitely recognize.
The connection: Back in 2014, Grande visited tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste to get a tattoo on the back of her neck, which — you guessed it! — says, "Mille tendresse." (The phrase means "a thousand tendernesses" in French.) The line is in Truman Capote's famed novella, Breakfast at Tiffany's, which is one of Grande's favorite films. So we get why Grande get the ink, but why did Davidson?
We can't be sure exactly when Davidson got this tattoo (the guy never seems to have any Tegaderm on his new ink), but we're going to go out on a limb and say it's yet another way the comedian is proving his affection for his wife-to-be. It's clear Davidson is speaking his very own love language via tattoos.
Still, this isn't the first time the couple has shown their support for one another through permanent ink. Grande got Davidson's father's firefighter badge number "8418" tattooed on her ankle, copying the same tattoo her fiancé has on his arm, just two months before the 17th anniversary of Davidson's father's death. And the two have matching cloud tattoos on their fingers. Plus, there are plenty of others — a whole timeline worth, in fact. But since we know Davidson will never stop getting tattoos for Ari, we won't bore you with the history right now.
We'll save that for the next post... that's probably coming within the hour.
