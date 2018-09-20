Pete Davidson Broke His Instagram Silence To Send A Clear Message

Don't get it twisted: Just because Pete Davidson is back on Instagram doesn't mean he's happy about it. In fact, the Saturday Night Live cast member (and Ariana Grande's soon-to-be husband) has words for the internet, and they're not exactly the sweetest.
Davidson's return to the social media platform on Thursday was with a new video, in which the comedian turns his own camera on the paparazzi.
"Hey how are ya? You guys look great," Davidson said as he walked down the street to a hoard of photos snapping pics.
His Instagram caption had a different story to tell:
"@nbcsnl back next week," Davidson wrote in the caption. "fuck the internet tho..."
It wasn't that long ago that Set It Up actor Davidson was showing off his new boo Grande on the social media platform on the regular, with photos of the pair in matching Harry Potter sweatshirts (she's a Slytherin, he's a Gryffindor, they're making it work) and oodles upon oodles of comments. (As we put it: Davidson's love language is Instagram comments.) However, in July, all that was gone: Though the comedian still has an Instagram account, he wiped it completely clean.
What was the reason behind the decision? No drama, apparently — he just hates the internet.
"No there's nothing wrong," Davidson wrote in a post on his Instagram story after cleaning out his grid. "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."
Davidson does have a point: As a celebrity, and one dating one of the most famous women on the planet, it must be exhausting to read hateful comments all day. Even if the negative comments are intermixed with mostly positive ones, who has the time to let that weigh down one's brain? (His fiancée Grande seemingly felt similarly about the negativity; she turned off the comments on her Instagram shortly after the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller.)
It's possible that this is the last Instagram we'll see from Davidson in quite some time. Guess we'll just have to tune into Saturday Night Live next weekend instead.
