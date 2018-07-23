Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted All Of His Instagram Pictures

Update: Pete Davidson explained his decision to delete all his photos on his Instagram in a note posted to his Instagram Story.
"No there's nothing wrong," it begins. "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."
Advertisement
Original story published below at 3:10 pm.
Just as soon as it seemed like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were done raising my heart rate with surprise engagements and social media posts, Davidson just sent everyone into a tizzy all over again. The Saturday Night Live star appears to have deleted all of his Instagram photos. What once was home to every singly cutesy picture of the couple plus their gushing comments is now eerily empty with nothing but Davidson's Instagram Story from today, and fans are worried this could mean bad news — especially considering the error message some are experiencing when checking out Grande's page.
"Excuse me hello, Pete Davidson just deleted all his Instagrams and this is what shows up when you go to Ariana Grande's Instagram," wrote Men's Health Magazine deputy digital editor EJ Dickson. "Ok thank you i'm screaming goodbye."
Excuse me hello, Pete Davidson just deleted all his Instagrams and this is what shows up when you go to Ariana Grande's Instagram, ok thank you i'm screaming goodbye pic.twitter.com/W0zt4JeyxU— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 23, 2018
Grande's publicist told Refinery29 she did not receive an error message, so it seems safe to assume this was just a fluke. As for Davidson, however, there are no clues as to why he's made this bold move. His latest story is a video of Machine Gun Kelly, who is currently filming alongside Davidson and Jon Cryer for the upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence. His manager did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
However, it's likely this is no big deal. The star never had much of a social media presence before he began dating the singer, and we've all had those moments when we need a clean slate. If you're dating one of the most famous pop stars in the world, you'd also need a break every once and a while.
Meanwhile, Grande's still tweeting away, sharing a clip of her singing her latest track, "God Is A Woman."
Advertisement