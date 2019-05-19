Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Saturday Night Live
TV Shows
Leslie Jones Calls Out AL's Abortion Ban On
SNL
by
Alexis Reliford
More from Saturday Night Live
TV Shows
Pete Davidson’s
Game Of Thrones
Rap On
SNL
Reveals His Real Favorite...
Sarah Midkiff
May 19, 2019
TV Shows
SNL
Gave Fairy Tales A Harsh Dose Of Reality By Skewering
Beauty &...
Tara Edwards
May 12, 2019
TV Shows
Pete Davidson Gave His Mom The Ultimate Mother’s Day Present: An
SNL
Cameo
Meagan Fredette
May 12, 2019
TV Shows
Antoni &
Queer Eye’s
Fab Five May Be Shawn Mendes’ Bigge...
Shawn Mendes is used to having flocks of fans trailing him wherever he goes. But the pop singer, Calvin Klein model, and former (maybe) flame of Hailey
by
Megan Johnson
TV Shows
SNL's
Elizabeth Warren Sees You Picking Mediocre Wh...
Elizabeth Warren has been pulling double shifts as Massachusetts senator and a supremely detailed presidential candidate, dropping progressive proposals
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their
SNL
Gig With A Hailey Bie...
Before Hailey Bieber (nèe Baldwin) was married to a pop star, she was introducing them on Saturday Night Live. A 13-year-old Bieber introduced the Jonas
by
Alexis Reliford
Music
BTS Made Their
SNL
Debut & A Woman Who Shared The Stage ...
Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live was historic for BTS as the first South Korean act to perform on the show, as well as one of the most
by
Natalie Morin
TV Shows
SNL
’s Prince Harry Attempts To Prepare The Royal Baby Fo...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby should be here any day now, and if Saturday Night Live is any indication of what’s to come, the royal baby is in
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Saturday Night Live
Roasts Lori Loughlin As The Worst Pr...
No one is safe when it comes to getting roasted in a Saturday Night Live cold open. If you’re in the news, you’re fair game. And if Kate McKinnon can
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
The BTS On SNL Promo is Fun, But It Gets One Thing Very Wrong
It’s a big week for South Korean group BTS. Their newest album, Map of the Soul: Persona is dropping on Friday, and promising teasers for the video of
by
Natalie Morin
TV Shows
What We Learned About The Last Season Of
Game Of Thrones
...
Jon Snow iconically knows nothing — but he probably does know how Game Of Thrones ends, and everyone (except for maybe Kit Harington’s wife, Rose
by
Alejandra Salazar
TV Shows
Saturday Night Live
Nailed The Problem With Joe Biden & ...
With the 2020 presidential race starting to warm up (are you already exhausted by it too?), it’s no surprise that Saturday Night Live turned its eye on
by
Tanya Edwards
TV Shows
SNL
Introduced
Game Of Thrones: Special Victims Unit...
Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit is the show we never knew wanted until now, and we have Saturday Night Live to thank for that. Kit Harington hosted
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Is Kit Harington Actually Funny? An Investigation
Jon Snow isn't exactly the most electrifying Game Of Thrones character. His backstory is certainly based in intrigue, due to his mysterious parentage and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Saturday Night Live
’s Spoof Of
Us
Finds Identit...
Us writer and director Jordan Peele says the film was inspired by a Twilight Zone episode, per Rolling Stone, but Saturday Night Live knows better.
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Jussie Smollett Takes Hits From
SNL
, Chris Rock & Chicag...
Jussie Smollett, despite having all 16 charges against him dropped this week, is still the subject of confusion and ire. On Saturday, the culture came for
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
SNL
Put A Hilarious & Gory Spin On Period Films With A D...
A fight to the death for Sandra Oh’s affections seems only right. But on this week’s Saturday Night Live sketch “The Duel,” they took it to an
by
Alejandra Salazar
TV Shows
SNL
Calls Out NASA For Not Having Enough Womens’ Spacesuits
Astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain were supposed to make history on Friday as the first all-women crew to conduct a spacewalk at the International
by
Alexis Reliford
Movies
Pete Davidson’s Role In
The Dirt
Is Totally Unexpected
From Saturday Night Live to Set It Up to Big Time Adolescence, Pete Davidson's acting career is going from "Is that Pete Davidson is this movie?" to "Pete
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
How
Shrill's
Mindblowing Fat Babe Pool Party Episod...
It’s a bright day in a city that’s so millennial friendly, there’s an entire offbeat cable comedy dedicated to it. Bikini-ed bodies dance to the
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
Saturday Night Live
Accused Of Plagiarism By NYC Comedy ...
Founders of a New York-based comedy troupe have accused Saturday Night Live of plagiarizing not one, but two of their sketches this season. An NBC
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Why Aidy Bryant's Hulu Comedy
Shrill
Took Just 20 M...
“I’m sure people maybe are like, ‘An abortion? In the pilot? That feels like a lot,’” Aidy Bryant admits over the phone. The Saturday Night Live
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
BTS Will Probably Perform New Music On
SNL
& Nobody Is R...
South Korean group BTS has brought joy and talent to the Grammys, GMA, and countless people around the world through their music and performances, but
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
Ego Nwodim Is The Breakout
SNL
Star America Needs Right Now
In the annals of recent Saturday Night Live history, countless cold opens stand out for their loopy takes on politics. Just one is memorable for
by
Us
TV Shows
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Just As Baffled By Goop’s Products On
Satu...
Goop is a mystery to us all. The company that brought vaginal steaming into our popular culture was hilariously parodied last night on Saturday Night
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
SNL
’s Take On Gayle King’s R. Kelly Interview Was A Mast...
R. Kelly’s CBS News interview with Gayle King was all over the news, so naturally, it is prime Saturday Night Live cold open material. Timely, topical,
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Pete Davidson Gets One Thing Right & One Thing Very Wrong On
...
Last night on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson played the equivalent of Two Truths and a Lie — or, more accurately, One Truth and One Hot Take. On
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
The Real Meaning Behind Pete Davidson's New Neck Tattoo
At first glance, it might seem like Pete Davidson is acting like it's the summer of 2018 again. The 25-year-old comedian has been spotted gallivanting
by
Rachel Lubitz
TV Shows
Did You Notice Who Stayed Quiet When
SNL
Skewered Jussie...
It seems inevitable after all the media coverage that Saturday Night Live would take on Jussie Smollett. So, of course, it did this week with an ingenious
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
SNL
’s Pete Davidson Showed How Being The Worst Can Keep ...
If you ever find yourself trapped in a slasher movie, Pete Davidson is the guy you want on your team. Well, not exactly Davidson, but instead his Saturday
by
Alexis Reliford
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted