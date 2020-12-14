This Week’s SNL Was Basically The Timothée Chalamet & Pete Davidson Show

Move over Martin Short and Steve Martin, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — we've got a new comedy duo for the ages. Well, at least for 2020. Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson emerged as the act we both need and deserve on Saturday Night Live.
During the December 12 episode of the comedy sketch show, Chalamet kicked off his first hosting gig by teaming up with fellow New York Boy Pete Davidson. In his opening monologue, Chalamet reminisced about his Christmases in the city, in which he "skated on the Hudson" and "sledded down the Chrysler Building" (very much not real things). Davidson joined him at the piano, waxing poetic about his own childhood in neighboring Staten Island. “A Staten Island Christmas — skiing across the Verrazzano Bridge, hearing Santa come down the chimney and realizing it’s just rats, decorating our Christmas tree with spaghetti and scratch-offs,” Davidson recalled. “We don’t leave Santa cookies and milk — we leave him Bud Light and a White Claw.”
The two then appeared in a sketch together as a Tekashi 6ix9ine-esque rap duo, "skrrt"-ing and "yeet"-ing together until hip-hop legend Questlove slapped them. They then portrayed mustachioed zealous New York Jets fans on a fake sports talk show. (Unfortunately, Chalamet carried one of the night's best sketches about a Tiny Horse alone).
The two are kind of a perfect pair not only because of their upbringing, but also because they both possess a similar goofy, gangly average white guy energy that make for great television. The internet therefore was very pleased to discover their new favorite comedy duo, and hopefully SNL catches on that this shouldn't be the last we see of them (maybe a Tiny Horse reprise?).
pete davidson and timotheé chalamet saving 2020 as they should pic.twitter.com/rKqawD3ZRO— Vane (@vanejacomee) December 13, 2020
Great pic of Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet on the set of SNL this week pic.twitter.com/EMdXn0LOgK— colin (@ColinMcDumbBoi) December 12, 2020
This entire episode was just watching Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson on a play date and I am not complaining #SNL pic.twitter.com/83v3Yflz4M— Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) December 13, 2020
timothee chalamet and pete davidson is the iconic duo I didn’t know I needed 😩😩😩pic.twitter.com/aLK0LmkSh7— harrystyles101 (@101harryfan101) December 13, 2020