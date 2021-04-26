SNL Shouldn’t Be A Playground for Billionaires Like Elon Musk

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang's posts on their instagram stories after Elon Musk was announced as the next SNL host!!! Even the show's cast hates him!!!!! Why didn't they just give Miley Cyrus double duty as she deserves!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Ivu8BUwX6— Georgia👑 (@Georgia39410) April 25, 2021
An SNL skit where Bowen Yang hits Elon Musk with a Tesla— Grace Marlowe (@graceofthecurls) April 25, 2021
Society if Lorne Michaels simply did not have Elon Musk host SNL pic.twitter.com/FjW5x32NKF— Andrew (@Tashville401) April 24, 2021
there are few things in this world that I want to see less than Elon Musk hosting SNL https://t.co/XTr2zXdqht— negaoryx (@negaoryx) April 24, 2021
I remember when Elon Musk threatened workers if they unionized. I also remember when I found out he was exploiting children in 3rd world countries. What I won’t remember is him hosting SNL, because I won’t be watching it.— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) April 24, 2021
Every SNL fan has a different take on the show but I think the one thing we can ALL truly agree on is that having Elon Musk host the show is one of the most absolute dumbest f**king things they’ve ever done.— That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) April 24, 2021