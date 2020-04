Brad Pitt Just Made All Of Dr. Fauci’s SNL Dreams Come True

Clip by clip, Pitt’s Fauci attempts to keep a positive tone and keep clear on the facts while explaining things like how expecting a coronavirus vaccine “relatively soon” isn’t an accurate statement because, “if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon,’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.” However, even the most patient of people can’t keep explaining away blatant inaccuracies forever. Slowly losing his patience with each clip, by the time Fauci must explain why it’s not a good idea to ingest or inject bleach or disinfectant as a form of treatment — or for anything ever — Fauci is at a loss for words. “I know I shouldn’t be touching my face,” he says as he facepalms in exasperation.