Here's Everyone Who Has Left The Trump Administration So Far

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Despite President Trump's reassurances that his White House is not in chaos, the departures of top aides and key members of his administration paint a very different picture.
As of March 7, there was turnover in 43% of the Trump White House's top-level positions in just 13 months, according to the research of Dr. Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, from the Brookings Institution and the White House Transition Project. Those figures don't include people who have left posts outside of the executive branch during Trump's first year in office.
Needless to say, these numbers are not normal. Tenpas' research shows that the turnover during Trump's first year is more than triple than that of President Barack Obama and double of that of President Ronald Reagan. And according to NPR, in Trump's first 14 months there's been more turnover in his Cabinet than 16 previous presidents had in their first two years in office.
Ahead, the full list of everyone who has either resigned or been fired from the Trump administration sine January 20, 2017.

David Shulkin, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Days in the administration: 431 (though he was appointed by President Obama in 2013)
Forced to resign by President Trump.

Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, National Security Adviser

Days in the administration: 395
Resigned and decided to retire from the military.

Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State

Days in the administration: 416
Fired by President Trump, allegedly over differences on how to manage key areas of the U.S. foreign policy.

Hope Hicks, White House Communications Director

Days in the administration: 403
Resigned over her dislike for the D.C. scene and to pursue new opportunities.

Sally Yates, Acting Attorney General

Days in the administration: 11
Fired over her refusal to enforce President Trump's first travel ban.

James Comey, FBI Director

Days in the administration: 110
Fired reportedly because of his refusal to scale down the agency's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Tom Price, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

Days in the administration: 232
Resigned in the aftermath of a scandal for repeatedly traveling on private charter for official trips at taxpayers' expense.

Anthony Scaramucci, White House Communications Director

Days in the administration: 11
Fired by the then newly appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly, just days after going on an expletive-filled rant during an on-the-record interview with The New Yorker.
Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney

Days in the administration: 51
Fired as part of the purging of the leftover U.S. attorneys who served under the Obama administration.

Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist

Days in the administration: 209
Resigned after a controversial interview with the American Prospect and amid a lot of internal fighting.

Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff

Days in the administration: 188
Forced to resign so President Trump could replace him with John Kelly.
Photo: Olivier Doulieryu00adPool/Getty Images.
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

Tera Dahl, National Security Council Deputy Chief of Staff

Days in the administration: 166
Reassigned to a position outside of the White House, following a power shift in the NSC.

Katie Walsh, Deputy White House Chief of Staff

Days in the administration: 68
Resigned after the failure of the first House effort to repeal Obamacare in order to work at a pro-Trump PAC.

Elizabeth "Betsy" Southerland, Environmental Protection Agency's Director of Science and Technology at the Office of Water

Days in the administration: 193
Resigned in protest of how the EPA was being managed under the Trump administration.

Rich Higgins, National Security Council Director for Strategic Planning

Days in the administration: 176
Fired after writing a memo full of conspiracy theories, which argued the president was under attack domestically and internationally by "globalists," the "Deep State," and "Islamists."

Carl Icahn, Special Adviser to the President

Days in the administration: 211
Resigned before the publishing of an article detailing his conflicts of interest.
Derek Harvey, National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East

Days in the administration: 182
Fired following a power shift in the NSC.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary

Days in the administration: 181
Resigned in protest after the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director.

Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor

Days in the administration: 23
Forced to resign after it was revealed he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the public about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

K.T. McFarland, Deputy National Security Advisor

Days in the administration: 118
Forced to resign following a power shift in the NSC.

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President

Days in the administration: 211
Forced to resign following John Kelly's efforts to reshape the West Wing staff.

Rob Porter, White House Staff Secretary

Days in the administration: 385
Forced to resign after his two ex-wives went public with domestic violence allegations against him.
Photo: Olivier Douliery/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Jamie Johnson, Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnership

Days in the administration: 230
Forced to resign after audio of his past derogatory remarks about Black people and Muslims surfaced.

Carl Higbie, Chief of External Affairs at the Corporation for National and Community Service

Days in the administration: 153
Forced to resign after audio of his past racist, sexist, anti-Muslim, anti-veterans, and anti-LGBTQ comments surfaced.

Omarosa Manigault, Director of Communications at the White House's Office of Public Liaison

Days in the administration: 340
Resigned in order to "pursue other opportunities."

Taylor Weyeneth, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

Days in the administration: 364
Forced to resign after questions were raised about his resume and experience, since he was only 24-years-old.

William Bradford, Director of the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy

Days in the administration: 120
Forced to resign after evidence surfaced of his past inflammatory comments about President Obama's mother.

Mike Dubke, White House Communications Director

Days in the administration: 89
Resigned for personal reasons.

Michael Short, White House Assistant Press Secretary

Days in the administration: 185
Resigned after Anthony Scaramucci told the press of his plans to fire him.

Walter Shaub, Director of the Office of Government Ethics

Days in the administration: 185
Resigned over concerns with the White House's approach to ethics rules.

Mark Corallo, Spokesman for the President's Legal Team

Days in the administration: 59
Resigned reportedly over concerns with how the White House managed the response to reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer at Trump Tower in the summer of 2016.
Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images.
Omarosa Manigault, Former Director of Communications at the White House's Office of Public Liaison

John McEntee, Personal Assistant to the President

Days in the administration: 415
Fired because the Secret Service was investigating him for serious financial crimes.

Gary Cohn, National Economic Council Director

Days in the administration: 410
Resigned after internal disagreements over the administration's economic agenda.

Josh Raffel, White House Deputy Communications Director

Days in the administration: 402
Resigned for family reasons.

John Thompson, Director of the Census Bureau

Days in the administration: 110
Resigned to pursue new opportunities in the private sector.

Angella Reid, White House Chief Usher

Days in the administration: 106
Fired over unspecified reasons.

Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor

Days in the administration: 304
Resigned for personal reasons.

Rick Dearborn, Deputy White House Chief of Staff

Days in the administration: 383
Resigned to pursue new opportunities in the private sector.

George Sifakis, Director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison

Days in the administration: 204
Resigned following John Kelly's efforts to reshape the West Wing staff.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, National Security Council's Senior Director for Intelligence

Days in the administration: 188
Forced to resign following a power shift in the NSC.

Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General

Days in the administration: 92
Forced to resign after assisting the President Trump's transition.
Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images.
Steve Bannon, Former White House Chief Strategist

Maliz Beams, Counselor at the U.S. Department of State

Days in the administration: 97
Resigned reportedly over differences with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Paul Winfree, Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy

Days in the administration: 330
Resigned to return to the Heritage Foundation.

Jeremy Katz, White House National Economic Council Deputy Director

Days in the administration: 340
Resigned for personal reasons.

Thomas Shannon, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the U.S. Department of State

Days in the administration: 385
Resigned for personal reasons.

John Feeley, U.S. Ambassador to Panama

Days in the administration: 385
Resigned over disagreements with the Trump administration.

Andrew McCabe, FBI Deputy Director

Days in the administration: 374
Resigned from his post after reportedly feeling pressure from FBI Director Christopher Wray. Fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just before he left the agency.

Richard Cordray, Director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Days in the administration: 308
Resigned in order to run for governor of Ohio.

Craig Deare, Senior Adviser at the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere Division

Days in the administration: 396
Reassigned to a position outside of the White House after criticizing the administration's Latin American policies.
