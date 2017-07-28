President Trump announced on Friday afternoon that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is out after a six-month tenure. POTUS also said he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly as Priebus' successor.
Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), was in the spotlight this week for his apparent feud with the new White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci. In an interview with The New Yorker, Scaramucci repeatedly used explicit language to criticize Priebus and suggested he was behind the infamous White House leaks the president hates so much.
Priebus' ousting is the latest in a series of shakeups on Trump's staff. His ally, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, resigned last week in protest after the president tapped Scaramucci to lead the communications department.
Trump tweeted a little before 5 p.m. ET, "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."
He added, "I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"
Earlier Friday, Trump had praised Kelly at an event in Long Island, NY, where he talked about the MS-13 gang and immigration.
"I want to congratulate John Kelly, who has done an incredible job of secretary of homeland security," he said. "One of our real stars. Truly one of our stars. John Kelly is one of our great stars."
After the news broke and Air Force One landed at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., Trump spoke with reporters and told them, "Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job."
The White House has yet to announce whether Kelly will continue to lead the Department of Homeland Security or if someone will replace him.
This story has been updated.
