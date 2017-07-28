The Most Upsetting Quotes From Anthony Scaramucci's New Yorker Interview, Ranked

Scaramucci, or "the Mooch" as he sometimes refers to himself, has been in the White House for less than a week, and he's already causing chaos. The confident 53-year-old Trump loyalist (well, as recently as June 2016) kicked off his Wall Street career at Goldman Sachs where he worked for over a decade before starting his own asset management firm, SkyBridge Capital, in 2005. During his first press appearance in his new role, Scaramucci made it clear that as a businessman, he knows how to take and deal punches like the best of them.